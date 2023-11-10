Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2024 season
It'd be nice to see the Angels have an improved rotation.
4) Reid Detmers
Reid Detmers is another pitcher the Angels expected to take a leap in 2023 and he just didn't provide that. He had good moments, but was incredibly inconsistent throughout the year. If the Angels have any dreams of being competitive, he cannot be relied upon as a frontline starter. He fits much better in the third or fourth spot.
Detmers had many great moments in 2023. He held the Rangers without a hit into the eighth inning. He then dominated them again, allowing just one run in seven innings. Yes, the World Series champion Rangers. He had an outing in which he went toe-to-toe with Clayton Kershaw and held the Dodgers scoreless through seven innings.
As encouraging as the good starts were, the bad ones were just as discouraging. He allowed seven earned runs in a start three times. He went less than five innings nine times in his 28 starts. There are reasons why the Angels went just 12-16 in his starts and he had a 4.48 ERA.
Detmers did improve dramatically with finishing hitters off, as he fanned 168 batters in 148.2 innings pitched. He had a 26.1% K-rate, far better than the 22.6% he had in 2022. The stuff is good, it's about consistency. Hopefully he can find it.