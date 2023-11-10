Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2024 season
It'd be nice to see the Angels have an improved rotation.
5) Griffin Canning
In a season full of disappointing outcomes for Angels starting pitchers, they should be pleased with what they saw from Griffin Canning. No, a 4.32 ERA doesn't jump off the page, but Canning was often the Angels most consistent starter and he set some career-highs.
The 24 appearances and 22 starts were career bests for this right-hander, as were the 127 innings he pitched. It was his first time crossing the 100 inning mark in a season. Canning had a couple of minor injuries but for the most part was able to stay healthy after missing the entire 2022 season.
He went from a pitcher fighting for a rotation spot to a guy who should have been a part of it all year long. Canning doesn't have the frontline stuff guys like Sandoval and Detmers have, but he's a pitcher that proved to be more consistent. He almost always completed at least five innings, and the most runs he allowed in an outing was five. He didn't have those blowups Sandoval and Detmers had.
Canning as a fifth starter that can go six and allow three or four runs would be the dream. In reality, he's likely going to be their third or fourth starter, but it'd be nice to have four strong arms in front of him to really have one of the better staffs in the American League.