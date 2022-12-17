Eric Hosmer could be a fit for the Angels
The Boston Red Sox shocked the world when they traded for Eric Hosmer who declined to go to Washington in the Juan Soto trade. Boston had the Padres eat all of the money on his lucrative deal, so they were only on the hook for the league minimum, and yet, he was just DFA'd by the Sox after playing just 14 games for them.
I'm not sure why Boston traded for him in the first place if he'd be cut after 14 games with his contract running through 2025, but alas, he's available for anyone to trade for or claim.
Eric Hosmer could be a fit for the Angels.
The Angels have Jared Walsh and Gio Urshela penciled in to get the reps at first base with Walsh likely playing mostly against righties and Urshela against lefties. Walsh is the question mark here, as he had an abysmal 2022 mainly due to injury, and underwent thoracic outlet surgery which ended his season prematurely.
Walsh is expected to be ready for Spring Training but who knows whether that'll actually happen, or if he'll be productive at all. Hosmer would provide more depth in a position of uncertainty right now for the Angels.
The Angels have the flexibility to allow someone like Hosmer, a guy who can only play first base, onto their roster as Urshela can play all over the infield and Walsh can play both corner outfield spots.
Adding Hosmer makes sure the Angels wouldn't have to go dumpster diving at first base in the case of a couple of injuries. It's what ruined the Angels last year, and hopefully won't re-occur this season.
They'd only have to pay Hosmer a minimum salary as San Diego is on the hook for the rest, but Hosmer gained a full no-trade clause with his trade to the Sox. This means he can reject a potential trade to the Angels if he wanted to. However, if they don't trade him, Hosmer would be available off waivers for anyone to claim.
Obviously Hosmer is nowhere near the player he was on the Royals. This past season he slashed .268/.334/.382 with eight home runs and 44 RBI in 104 games. His offense has been in decline for the entirety of his tenure in San Diego.
Hosmer is however a veteran who's won before and can still be serviceable at first base. Acquiring this guy for depth purposes wouldn't be a bad thing.