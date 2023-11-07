Every free agent in the top 50 MLB Trade Rumors predicts the Angels will sign
There are moves to be made even if the Angels miss out on Shohei Ohtani.
2) MLB Trade Rumors links outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Angels on a four-year contract worth $80 million
The Mariners made a big trade last offseason acquiring Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays with hopes that he'd be the middle-of-the-order bat they lacked in 2022. While he definitely took a step back in 2023, Hernandez still put up quality numbers especially for a guy who played half the time at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.
Hernandez slashed .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI in 160 games for Seattle this past season. His 106 OPS+ was his lowest mark since debuting with Houston back in 2016, but he was still extremely productive with those home run and RBI numbers.
While Hernandez struggled at T-Mobile Park, he's posted excellent numbers at Angel Stadium throughout his career, putting up a .901 OPS in 93 plate appearances. Some of that has to do with lackluster Angels pitching, but Hernandez clearly sees the ball well in Anaheim.
Adding Hernandez only makes sense if Ohtani leaves as there will be a gaping hole at the DH spot if he does depart. Hernandez being a subpar defender makes sense as a DH, but the contract figure they project is very steep for just a DH. With the Angels having a full outfield already I'm not sure I see them paying this kind of money for a DH that isn't named Shohei Ohtani like two of the three contributors do, but anything is possible.