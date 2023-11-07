Every free agent in the top 50 MLB Trade Rumors predicts the Angels will sign
There are moves to be made even if the Angels miss out on Shohei Ohtani.
5) MLB Trade Rumors links pitcher MIke Clevinger to the Angels on a two-year contract worth $26 million
It's discouraging that only one of the top 12 starting pitchers were linked to the Angels when the rotation is such a glaring need, but Mike Clevinger would still be a decent addition.
It'd be interesting to see the Angels bring Clevinger back to the organization after they drafted him in the fourth round back in 2011. They traded him in 2014 to Cleveland for Vinnie Pestano who was great with them down the stretch that year out of the bullpen, but struggled in 2015.
Clevinger looked like he was going to be a frontline starter for Cleveland but injuries caught up to him and he was traded to the Padres in 2020. He spent this past season with the White Sox and pitched well when healthy, posting a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts and 131.1 innings pitched.
The 32-year-old has been a decent pitcher when healthy, but health has always been a concern. He's made 30 starts just once in his career and that was back in 2018. His next-highest total is the 24 he made this past season. If the Angels got 30 starts out of him he'd be a solid add, but I'm not sure how realistic that is.
Two of the three writers have Clevinger going to the Angels. Ironically, two of the four writers from last year's predictions had Clevinger ending up in Anaheim as well. Maybe this is the year it will happen.