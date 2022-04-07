Ex-Angel Albert Pujols makes tough announcement after perfect reunion with Cardinals
Former LA Angels first baseman Albert Pujols has announced that he is divorcing his wife days after she had brain surgery. This is a tough time to make such an announcement, although these types of unfortunate announcements never truly have the right timing. Here's what Pujols had to say about that:
“I realize this is not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place,” said Pujols. “These situations are never easy and isn’t something that just happened overnight.”
It truly is never easy. Hopefully, Pujols will be able to see the good things in life as he navigates a tough time. After all, he did at least just sign to play ball this year, and it's with the St. Louis Cardinals. Pujols' heyday was of course in St. Louis. The reunion likely felt perfect.
Albert Pujols was married to his wife Deidre throughout his time with the LA Angels.
In fact, former LA Angels slugger Albert Pujols had been married to her for 22 years. They have had five children together. Pujols will likely switch his focus to the game this week, as Opening Day is of course today and the season begins. It's unclear what to expect from him this season. Hopefully for him, this situation doesn't affect his play.
Pujols batted just .236/.284/.433 (.717 OPS) with just 17 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 29 runs scored for the Angels and Dodgers to go along with poor defense last year. Now that there is a Universal DH, Pujols hopefully will not have to play defense. His poor aforementioned offensive numbers along with his 91 OPS+ from last year, however, suggest that his offense may not be too impressive either.