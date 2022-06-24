Ex-LA Angels' top prospect Reid Detmers hits new low after no-hitter
When Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter for the LA Angels last month, it looked like he may be ready to stay in the show long-term. In fact, there were multiple points in the season where he looked like he was already a quality starting arm in the Bigs.
After being sent down on Wednesday, however, it's the final piece of proof that he needs more time.
After Detmers' no-hitter, he was sporting a 3.77 ERA in six starts (31 innings). He was only allowing a .165(!) batting average. With a 2-1 record, he was really coming along in his development.
Since then, however, Detmers took a step back. After only lasting 27 innings in his last six starts, his ERA also dropped to 4.66 and his FIP is at an ugly 5.37. Anyone who watched his last couple of starts, too, could see him showing negative body language. The Angels clearly want him to head to Salt Lake and gain his confidence back.
Reid Detmers has improved for the LA Angels from what he was last season.
Last season, Reid Detmers only started five games for the LA Angels and recorded a rough 7.40 ERA and 1.790 WHIP. He's certainly improved from that, as he's posting a 1.103 WHIP right now to go along with an awesome .204 batting average. The problem for Detmers, however, is still the home runs.
While his 11 home runs allowed in 58 innings is a better statistic than his five in 20.2 innings in 2021, it's still far too much. If he can work on keeping the ball in the park in the Pacific Coast League, which is a very offensively dominant league, he'll certainly get his confidence back up.
He's certainly taken a step this year--he just hasn't taken the JUMP. He still has time, however, and it all starts with him working on his game and getting himself right mentally in Triple-A.