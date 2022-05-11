LA Angels: 3 moments you can't miss from Reid Detmers' no-hitter
Reid Detmers just threw the 12th no-hitter in LA Angels history on Tuesday, and to do it as a rookie was special. Detmers allowed just one baserunner all game, and it was via a walk and of course not a hit.
He was sensational, striking out a pair and reminding baseball fans through his outing that he certainly does have what it takes to succeed at the Big League level. So far this season, Detmers has a 2-1 record in six starts and boasts a 3.77 ERA.
He only allows 0.9 home runs per nine innings, which was an area of emphasis he was to work on this season. He's much improved, recording a great 0.839 WHIP. There were three can't-miss moments from the start last night in particular, though. This no-hitter is one no LA Angels fans will every be forgetting.
No. 3 moment you can't miss from Reid Detmers' no-hitter: Anthony Rendon's lefty home run
No, Anthony Rendon is not a switch-hitter for the LA Angels, but he was during Reid Detmers' no-hitter. In his last at-bat of the game during the eighth inning, position player Brett Phillips took the mound to pitch for the Rays. Rendon decided to try hitting lefty. The result was magnificent:
This was Rendon's first lefty plate appearance of his career. Perhaps this will be a thing of the future for Rendon, but then again, this was against Phillips. Major League pitching is a different beast than a position player just having fun in a blowout.
It does, however, go to show just how talented Rendon is with a bat in his hands--no matter if he's comfortable up there or not.