First domino falls in shortstop market
The first of the four major shortstops have signed. Trea Turner has signed an 11-year $300 million dollar deal with the Phillies. The defending NL Champs have added one of, if not the best shortstop in the game.
Turner is a 29-year-old whose best asset is his speed. He's a great all-around player, but questions about how this contract ages are very valid. I don't think anybody expected him to get 11 years.
The first shortstop has signed. Where do the Angels go from here?
The Angels have to be in on the shortstop market. Trea Turner always seemed unrealistic as rumors spread about him wanting to go back east. He has been linked to the Phillies for seemingly the entire offseason.
There're still three really good shortstop options left. Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson are free agents that the Angels should be talking to at the Winter Meetings.
The only one who can get remotely close to 11 years is Correa, and I'd be shocked if he got that many. The shortstops remaining might get similar amounts in AAV but fewer years.
I understand signing one of these big-name shortstops would put the Angels over the tax, but with Moreno looking to sell he can put the tax bill on someone else.
The Halos have to make sure they sign a premier shortstop to keep pace with the Astros and Mariners. Turner would've been nice, but always seemed like a long shot. The other targets are more realistic.