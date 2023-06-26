Five White Sox pitchers the Angels should target at the trade deadline
2) White Sox trade target for the LA Angels to consider: Kendall Graveman
While the Angels bullpen has been much better in the month of June, I think most fans would agree that adding another arm is something Perry Minasian should do. Enter Kendall Graveman.
Graveman is enjoying another really solid year with the White Sox, posting an ERA of 2.70 in 34 appearances. He's worked both as the closer and as a set-up man and has had success in both roles. Graveman has six saves and eight holds this season, and is a guy with some experience in both roles.
Since the 2021 season, Graveman has posted an ERA of 2.57 in 152 appearances. Among relievers with at least 150 innings pitched since the 2021 season, Graveman's ERA ranks fifth in the sport. He's been consistently effective for a number of years now.
The Angels bullpen has improved with a lot of help from young relievers like Sam Bachman and Jose Soriano. As much as I love what those guys in particular have done, adding an established veteran who has nine postseason appearances in his career and has been a dominant regular season performer would be a big lift.