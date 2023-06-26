Five White Sox pitchers the Angels should target at the trade deadline
3) White Sox trade target for the LA Angels to consider: Joe Kelly
Another reliever the Angels absolutely should consider is Joe Kelly. The right-hander would fit in well with this bullpen with hard throwers as he averages 98.9 mph with his sinker and can hit triple digits fairly often.
Kelly's ERA might be at 4.13, but he has an xERA of 2.45 and a FIP of 2.77. Kelly has been great, but unlucky pitching in front of a White Sox defense that ranks 29th in DRS.
Kelly missed time due to a groin injury which is why he's only made 25 appearances, but in his 24 innings of work, he's been dominant. 31 strikeouts to just seven walks and only two home runs allowed thus far. Walks have plagued him throughout his career, so to see Kelly cut his walk rate down from 9.6% in his career to 6.9% in 2023 is encouraging.
The veteran has loads of postseason experience with 40 appearances throughout eight seasons, and he has two World Series Championships as well.
The 35-year-old is an Anaheim native and has a club option for $9.5 million for the 2024 season. If the Angels acquire him and he pitches well they can keep him, if he doesn't pitch well, they can decline that option and pay just $1 million.
Kelly is the reliever I'd want the most from Chicago.