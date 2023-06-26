Five White Sox pitchers the Angels should target at the trade deadline
4) White Sox trade target for the LA Angels to consider: Liam Hendriks
It wouldn't be right to be listing White Sox relievers and not have Liam Hendriks listed as an option. When healthy, he's the best reliever on this White Sox team and is one of the best closers in baseball.
From 2019-2022, Hendriks posted a 2.26 ERA in 226 appearances pitching for Oakland and the White Sox. He struck out 13.5 batters per nine while walking just 1.8/9. He recorded 114 saves in those seasons, including a league-leading 38 in 2021.
As most fans know, Hendriks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in December and missed the beginning of this season while undergoing Chemotherapy.
Hendriks made his triumphant return from Cancer in late May ironically against the Angels. He allowed two runs in his inning of work, but allowed just one run in his next four outings after that. Hendriks has two wins out of the bullpen and recorded his first save at Yankee Stadium, finishing off a narrow White Sox win.
While he might not be the dominant force he was, there's little risk in trading for a guy like Hendriks if he does become available. He has a club option next season worth $15 million so if the Angels determine he isn't worth keeping around, they don't have to.
Even if Hendriks isn't the closer, there's no doubt in my mind that he'd be a valuable arm to throw late in a game. He's on the IL right now with elbow inflammation, but assuming he comes back sometime in July, it's definitely something to look into.