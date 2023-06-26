Five White Sox pitchers the Angels should target at the trade deadline
5) White Sox trade target for the LA Angels to consider: Dylan Cease
This is the dream target. Whether the White Sox are selling or not, it feels very unlikely they'd trade Dylan Cease. Regardless, it's a call Perry Minasian needs to make.
Cease's 2022 season was dominant. He posted a 2.20 ERA in 32 starts and 184 innings pitched. He struck out 227 batters but also walked a league leading 78. Control has always been Cease's issue, but as long as he keeps the walks semi-manageable, he should be fine, as he was in 2022.
This season hasn't been nearly as good for this right-hander. Cease has an ERA of 4.22 in 16 starts and 85.1 innings pitched. His walks are up, the home runs are up, and the strikeouts are down. Nothing by much, but it's something to keep in mind.
What's also important to note is Cease got off to a brutal start, posting an ERA of 4.88 through May. In June, he has an ERA of 2.38 in four starts, and he's allowed two runs or fewer in all four.
The reason I'd be surprised if Cease would be traded is because he's under team control through the 2025 season. Even if the White Sox do sell, I'm not sure they tear the entire thing down, which is essentially what they'd do if they trade their ace, especially on a down year.
While it's improbable, the Angels should absolutely look into it. Having Ohtani and Cease at the top of the rotation would be unreal.