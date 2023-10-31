Former Angels pitcher set to make biggest start of his life in the World Series
Los Angeles Angels fans have the misfortune of once again watching a division rival participate in the World Series. The Texas Rangers won the AL Pennant, knocking off the Houston Astros and earning a date with the Arizona Diamondbacks to try and win their first ever World Series.
While most Angels fans are rooting for Arizona in this series, there's a former Angel on the Rangers set to make the biggest start of his life. Max Scherzer started Game 3 of the World Series but he departed early due to injury. This forced the Rangers to try and find length they weren't counting on using. They did that in the form of Jon Gray who wound up pitching three dominant innings in the Rangers Game 3 victory.
Gray's pitching wound up being crucial for Texas, but it also knocked out their Game 4 starter. Gray was supposed to go for the Rangers, but now that he isn't, Andrew Heaney is expected to take the ball for the Rangers against the Diamondbacks.
Longtime LA Angels southpaw Andrew Heaney set to make his first World Series start
Andrew Heaney is a name all Angels fans remember as he spent a lot of time with this organization. The Halos acquired him in the 2014 offseason from the Dodgers in the deal that sent Howie Kendrick across town. He'd make a good first impression in 2015, posting a 3.49 ERA in 18 starts, but then he'd make just six starts over the next two years combined due to injuries.
Heaney would miss substantial time throughout his Angels career due to a plethora of injuries. He had just one season in which he made more than 20 starts and two seasons where he threw more than 100 innings. He had clear potential which showed with his high strikeout numbers, but he wasn't reliable one bit. The Angels couldn't trust him to take the ball, and they had no idea what they were going to get each and every start from him.
To the surprise of nobody, after Heaney signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers he suddenly found a way to click on the mound. He missed time in 2022 with injury, but posted a 3.10 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts) for the NL West champions. His solid season earned him a two-year contract with the Rangers this past offseason where he'd once again have a solid year. He wasn't as good as he was with the Dodgers, but the 32-year-old was able to make 34 appearances (28 starts) for Texas in the regular season and has even made four appearances this postseason.
Three of Heaney's four outings these playoffs have gone well, but he did allow three runs while recording just two outs in a start against the Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS. He recorded two outs in relief in Game 2 of the World Series against the Diamondbacks and hasn't gone more than 3.2 innings all postseason. Keeping that in mind, Heaney will likely be limited on the bump.