Former LA Angels top prospect has fans on roller coaster ride in 2022
LA Angels' young starting pitcher Reid Detmers' had had one of the most confusing starts in all of Major League Baseball this season.
On one hand, he's at moments shown why he's considered the best prospect that the Halos have, and even removing that 'prospect' title at times due to that talent perhaps showing that he can play here in the Bigs long term already.
He's done so by going five or more innings while allowing two or less runs in three of his eight starts--all three in which he only walked one batter each time. He even no-hit a good Tampa Bay Rays team just a few starts ago. He also, however, has had five awful starts this year.
Reid Detmers has been very inconsistent this season for the LA Angels.
And those lows that Reid Detmers has had with the LA Angels have hurt his stat line. After his most recent start (last Wednesday against Texas), he elevated his ERA to 4.65 on the year and his ERA+ sits at 84 after the start. Lasting six innings wasn't bad, but giving up five earned runs and striking out just three is less than ideal.
He's a confusing case because he's giving up a lot of runs...without allowing many baserunners. His 0.910 WHIP on the year has been sensational this season, and he's only giving up just 5.8 hits per nine innings. So, is it defense that's letting him down?
Well, not quite. His 5.00 FIP actually suggests that the Halos' strong defense has maybe even helped him out a tad. So, it's got to be the homers. He's allowing 1.5 jacks per nine innings, which is definitely too much.
In three of those five rough starts Detmers has had, he's given up multiple home runs. In his three terrific starts, he's allowed a total of one home run. If Detmers wants to find his consistency this season, he'll need to keep those home run numbers down.
The good news, however, is that it's far too early to panic. This is his first year. There weren't sky-high expectations for him coming into 2022. He only started five Big League games heading into the season.
The important thing is that he's figured out how to limit baserunners, and even to the point where he only allowed one all game in his no-hitter. Now, if he can keep the ball in the park, he'll begin to start reaching his full potential.