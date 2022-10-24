Four players who deserve a B grade for the 2022 season
2) Reid Detmers solidified himself as a future starter in the Angels rotation.
Reid Detmers was given a slot in the Angels rotation from Opening Day and did not disappoint. He definitely had his ups and downs over his first full season in the bigs but overall, I think he was really solid in 2022.
The highlight of Detmers' 2022 season of course was his no-hitter against the Rays. He no-hit a playoff team and walked just one batter.
Detmers is still pretty raw and has a lot to improve on. He had plenty of starts where he couldn't complete five innings either because he was ineffective or he threw a ton of pitches.
The southpaw had a really strong second half where he posted a 3.36 ERA in 11 starts. A big reason for that was his increase in strikeouts and his reduction in home runs allowed. He allowed 11 home runs in 70 first-half innings and that number cut down to just two home runs allowed in 59 second-half innings. Detmers struck out 7.3/9 in the first half and that number rose dramatically to 9.9/9.
Detmers did walk more batters in the second half and allowed more baserunners because of it, but there was still plenty to be encouraged by.
I think most Angels fans would take a 3.77 ERA and 3.79 FIP for Detmers' first full MLB season.