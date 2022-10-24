Four players who deserve a B grade for the 2022 season
3) Luis Rengifo showed promise after being given the chance to play.
Luis Rengifo began the season in the minors. He didn't play his first game of the season until May 8th. He didn't get his first start until May 10th. He had two hits in four at-bats in that game including a double.
Rengifo hadn't really done much of anything at the big league level in his career. In 2019 he got the opportunity to play in 108 games. He responded by posting a .685 OPS and an 82 OPS+. He played in just 54 games in 2021 and had a 54 OPS+.
After a strong start in AAA Rengifo got the call to see if he could produce at the MLB level. He responded admirably.
The switch hitter slashed .264/.294/.429 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI. He had a 103 OPS+ which is a tick above league average. That's better than anyone could've expected from Rengifo in a large sample.
Rengifo's 17 home runs were more than he hit in any minor league season and were obviously a career-high in the bigs for him.
The one major flaw in Rengifo's game offensively is his lack of discipline. Rengifo drew just 17 walks in 511 plate appearances. He had a 3.3% walk rate. A .264 batting average isn't bad, but he simply doesn't get on base enough for him to be a great hitter. The power is nice, but he has to get on base more.
What makes Rengifo even more useful for the Angels is his versatility. That got him recognition as a Gold Glove finalist for the Utility players.
In an ideal world, Rengifo would be the third baseman for the Angels as that was his best position by far defensively. It was the only position in the infield where he had positive DRS. Unfortunately, that spot will be occupied by Anthony Rendon if he's healthy.
Rengifo should still get plenty of at-bats and hopefully build off of his solid 2022 campaign. If he draws more walks and continues to hit for power he might take a big leap.