Four players who deserve a B grade for the 2022 season
4) Jose Suarez had a great second-half to build off of.
Jose Suarez was the forgotten man in the Angels rotation, and for good reason. He struggled mightily in the first half as the Angels' sixth starter.
In the second half, it was a completely different story for the Angels left-hander. Suarez's second half started with 5.1 scoreless innings in Kansas City. He did not look back from there. Suarez posted a 2.81 second-half ERA which gives Angels fans a good reason for optimism.
After completing five innings in only two of his 11 first-half appearances, Suarez completed five innings in all 11 of his second-half appearances. He allowed more than three runs just one time in the second half. Suarez was consistently reliable down the stretch.
This was Suarez's fourth season in the MLB and the first time he was used mostly as a starter. It was his first time throwing over 100 innings in a season at this level.
Overall, Suarez went 8-8 with a 3.96 ERA in 22 appearances (20 starts). His second half all but guaranteed the 24-year-old a spot in the back end of the Angels rotation in 2023.