Get your Los Angeles Angels City Connect gear now
MLBshop has all the Los Angeles Angels City Connect 2022 gear you need. Check them out today to rock the latest looks all summer long.
Taking inspiration from the iconic beaches (and surfing) of Southern California, the Los Angeles Angels City Connect gear will make its debut this Saturday.
Meanwhile, MLBshop has a ton of LA City Connect items for you to browse.
"In Southern California, there are few things more synonymous with summer than days at the beach and nights at the ballpark," LAA president John Carpino told ESPN. "Our City Connect uniforms look to celebrate those traditions by bringing the local beach culture to the Big A."
As you can see, the uniforms are a sand base color (to pay homage to California's beautiful beaches) and the traditional "Angels" lettering has been replaced by something that's more reminiscent of surfing brands. You'll also notice the fish-tail on the letter 'S' which is a nod to Mike Trout and Tim Salmon.
The jersey sleeves feature surfboard-inspired stripes (left) and a patch paying homage to early California railroad designs (early railways which were essential in connecting the northern and southern parts of the state). Finally, the jock tag on the lower part of the jersey features shark fins and the Angels halo logo.
We think they look great - and if you want to tell everyone you're a Los Angeles Angels fan while also repping the history of Southern California, check out MLBshop's selection of City Connect gear.
Take a look below for some of our favorites.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect New Era 59FIFTY Fitted Hat
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect Nike Graphic T-Shirt
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect Shohei Ohtani Nike Replica Player Jersey
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect New Era Pullover Hoodie
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect Mike Trout Nike Name & Number T-Shirt
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect Nike Striped Performance Polo
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect Mike Trout Nike Replica Player Jersey
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect New Era 39THIRTY Flex Hat
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels New City Connect New Era T-Shirt
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
Los Angeles Angels City Connect Stance Crew Socks
Item is in stock and ships within two business days. Ships free with code HEATER at checkout.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.