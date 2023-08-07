Giants vs. Angels prediction and odds for Monday, August 7 (Bet the Halos)
The Los Angeles Angels have lost six-straight games and need to start winning in a hurry if they want to get back in the race of a wild card spot in the American League.
They'll take on the Giants in a three-game set this week and will hope to find some kind of momentum.
I have good news for you Angels fans. I think they start the series off with a win tonight. Let's dive into it.
Giants vs. Angels odds, run line, and total
Giants vs. Angels prediction and pick
The Giants continue to win games and stay in an NL wild card spot, but I think their luck is about to run out sooner rather than later.
They've been horrible offensively over the past month. In fact, they rank dead last in both batting average (.211) and OPS (.636) over the last 30 days. Unless they fix their offense, losses are going to start coming in bunches.
Let's also consider the Patrick Sandoval gets the start tonight and he's been playing some fantastic baseball lately. Over this last four starts, he has allowed just six earned runs for an ERA of 2.42.
I believe in the Angels as home underdogs on Monday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.