Globe Life Field Weather for the LA Angels-Texas Rangers Series (May 16th to 18th)
The LA Angels just won a road series in Oakland and now will be taking on another AL West opponent in the Texas Rangers for three games on the road. The Halos took three of four from the A's, which was refreshing considering how poorly they played against the Athletics last year. The weather of the series was decent but not perfect. According to The Weather Channel, however, there's going to be great baseball weather in Arlington.
Arlington Forecast for May 16th
The weather at Globe Life Field is going to be outstanding baseball weather on Monday during the first game of the LA Angels' series in Texas. The high is going to be 92 and the low is going to be 74. Typical for the area, there is only a two percent chance of rain.
Arlington Forecast for May 17th
The weather on Tuesday during the LA Angels game is going to be a bit hotter, with the high at 97 and the low just a tad lower at 73. It's going to be a little cloudy, however, where as Monday is going to be a sunny day at the ballpark.
Arlington Forecast for May 18th
It'll be a bit more sunny on Wednesday's game for the LA Angels, and the high is going to be one degree higher at 98 and the low will stick at 73. There will be just a one percent chance of rain after a three percent chance on Tuesday. Start your Angels in fantasy baseball. There's no weather dilemmas at play in this series.
The Halos are 24-13 on the year and tied with the Houston Astros for the division lead. If they want to continue playing at this level, they'll need to of course take advantage of the lesser teams in this division. They did it in their last series, beating the last-place A's three out of four times. Now, it's time to beat the fourth-place Rangers three out of three times--like they have the capability to do.