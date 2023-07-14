Grading the first half of each Angels position player
LA Angels position player first half grade: Zach Neto
Zach Neto was called up less than a year after he was drafted despite playing in just 44 minor league games. After a slow-ish start to his career, Neto took off offensively and never looked back. He's slashed .259/.338/.431 with six home runs and 22 RBI. He has a 114 WRC+ and an approach of a ten-year vet.
What's been most impressive about Neto despite a great bat, has been his glove. He seems to be in the right place at the right time no matter what, and has looked unbelievable defensively at a premium position. In what's been a frustrating season so far, Neto has been a bright light for this team. His absence has been felt in a big way, as they're 31-24 with him and are just 14-22 without him.
For a rookie with virtually no professional experience to step in and do the job he did when healthy is just unbelievable.
Grade: A
LA Angels position player first half grade: Matt Thaiss
Matt Thaiss began the season as poorly as any Angel, but also had a remarkable turnaround from a guy who looked like he was on the cusp of being DFA'd to the starting catcher on a team that was in postseason contention just a couple weeks ago.
Thaiss has slashed .256/.364/.381 with five home runs and 22 RBI. He has a 111 WRC+ which for a catcher is really solid. He cooled off a bit before the break, but for a couple of months, he was among the best hitters on the team. Thaiss has cemented himself as a Major League ballplayer, which I didn't know was even going to happen this season.
Grade: B+