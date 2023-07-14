Grading the first half of each Angels position player
LA Angels position player first half grade: Chad Wallach
Chad Wallach opened the season as the Angels third catcher and Logan O'Hoppe's injury forced him into the backup role sooner than the Angels had hoped. Wallach had the reputation of being a good defensive catcher, but he had done almost nothing at the plate offensively. That changed this season.
Wallach, a player who entered the season with four home runs in 271 big league plate appearances, hit six in his first 82 of this season. He's been the starter against left-handed pitching while also serving as Shohei Ohtani's personal catcher. He's done well in both roles. Unfortunately, he entered the break in the midst of a massive slump, going hitless in his last 26 at-bats to drop his slashline to .208/.279/.406 on the season, but he's been better than advertised even with that slump hindering his season stats.
Grade: C+
LA Angels position player first half grade: Jared Walsh
Jared Walsh is a player I definitely feel for. He struggled for a lot of last season while trying to play through an injury which he had surgery for in the offseason, then it was revealed he was having trouble just doing day-to-day activities let alone play baseball because of some headaches and insomnia.
Walsh finally made his season debut in late-May and struggled mightily, slashing .119/.244/.224 with one home run and five RBI in 67 at-bats before being sent back down to the minors. The Angels could really use that all-star bat of his, but they never got it. Hopefully he gets things turned back around in AAA Salt Lake.
Grade: D