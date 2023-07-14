Grading the first half of each Angels position player
LA Angels position player first half grade: Logan O'Hoppe
Logan O'Hoppe won the starting job behind the plate after a solid spring and looked like he was on his way to a monster rookie year before landing on the IL with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
In the 16 games he did play, O'Hoppe slashed .283/.339/.547 with four home runs and 13 RBI. He led the team in home runs and RBI throughout much of April before getting hurt despite hitting ninth most of the time. He looked awesome defensively, and even had the full trust of Shohei Ohtani to catch him. Hopefully he'll be back sometime in late-August or early September.
Grade: A-
LA Angels position player first half grade: Jake Lamb
Jake Lamb made the team out of Spring Training because of the Jared Walsh situation and had some solid moments. Overall his numbers weren't great as he slashed .216/.259/.353 with two home runs and five RBI in 18 games played and 51 at-bats.
Lamb had the chance to start against most righties at first base to begin the year but didn't take advantage. He did have some clutch home runs, however, including a game-tying home run in the ninth inning in St. Louis in what wound up being a fun victory for the Halos. He was recently DFA'd, and with Trey Cabbage looking like a much more enticing option as a left-handed first baseman if the Angels ever wanted one, it made sense.
Grade: C