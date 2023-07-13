Grading the first half of each Angels reliever
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Chris Devenski
The Angels signed Chris Devenski on a minor league deal because of his success in Houston, but that success came back in 2017 when he was an all-star. He had a pretty decent 2018, but since that season, he had a 6.06 ERA in 86 appearances entering this season. I don't know if it's just playing for his hometown team or what, but Devenski has saved his career with this season's performance.
In 28 appearances he has a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings of work. He's been great stranding inherited runners, and was at one point the eighth inning man working in front of Carlos Estevez. Some struggles lately should be ending that, but relative to expectations, he's been awesome. Being second on the team in appearances as a guy called up in late-April as a minor league signing is impressive.
Grade: B+
Tucker Davidson made the roster in large part because he's out of options, and has been one of only a few relievers to stay on the team for the entire season. Based on his performance, I'd assume the options have something to do with that as well.
Davidson has a 6.82 ERA in 17 appearances. He's been the long reliever all season and has just about done what he's always done in his career.
The southpaw actually started the season off pretty well, pitching four scoreless innings in Oakland in his debut, and posting an ERA of 2.40 in the month of April.
Since May 1st, Davidson has an 11.15 ERA in just 11 appearances and 15.1 innings pitched, and has made games in which starting pitchers have had to leave early, get completely out of reach. He's allowed at least two earned runs five times in those appearances, not great.
Considering the fact that he's made five appearances since the calendar flipped to June, it's safe to say Davidson lasting the entire season is unlikely.
Grade: D+