Grading the first half of each Angels reliever
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Jaime Barria
Jaime Barria has moved back and forth from the rotation to the bullpen. While his rotation results have been a bit of a mixed bag, he's been as lockdown of a reliever not named Carlos Estevez as the Angels have had.
In 12 appearances as a reliever, he has a 1.67 ERA in 27 innings pitched. That ERA has been inflated greatly from when he allowed four runs in his season debut out of the bullpen. He's allowed just one earned run in relief since then.
He's been effective as a mop-up man and has even set up some games, giving Phil Nevin length late. His three innings in relief in Kansas City after being skipped from the rotation to help the Angels win a much-needed game with the rest of the bullpen exhausted was awesome to witness. Credit to him for stepping up in whatever role Phil Nevin asks him to fill and doing his job.
Grade: A
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Andrew Wantz
After a really good season in 2022 and a really solid Spring Training, Andrew Wantz made the Angels Opening Day roster. He got off to a really good start, not allowing an earned run through his first 6 appearances and 10 innings pitched.
As one of only a couple of relievers with options, Wantz was sent down to the minors unjustifiably, and since that happened he hasn't been the same guy. In his five appearances since May 13, he's allowed 11 runs in 8.1 innings of work. He also had some trouble stranding inherited runners. He's made just one MLB appearance since the calendar turned to June, as he's been pitching in the minors. The start was good, but everything since has been brutal.
Grade: C-