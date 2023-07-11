Grading the first half of each Angels starting pitcher
LA Angels starting pitcher first half grade: Jose Suarez
Jose Suarez was handed the fifth starter spot for this Angels rotation thanks in large part to his outstanding second half. Suarez went from a guy who was really only in the rotation because they had no other options, to a pitcher who had a 2.81 ERA in 11 second half starts. While nobody expected him to be a sub-3.00 ERA pitcher, especially as a starter, I don't think even the harshest critics had this in mind.
Through six starts, the young left-hander had an ERA of 9.62. Yes, he allowed more runs than innings pitched, giving up 27 runs (26 earned) in just 24.1 innings of work. He had one good start in which he delivered five scoreless innings against a Brewers team that can't hit left-handed pitching. That's it.
His last start came in a big rubber game at home against the Rangers. He was handed a 3-0 lead before giving it back immediately in the second inning and then allowing four more in the third. He was pulled after allowing seven runs while recording just eight outs and left the game with a trainer. He went on the IL with a shoulder injury and remains on the 60-day IL.
At just 25 years old coming off of such a good second half, Angels fans were hoping this guy could maybe stick at the back of the rotation. Th second half last season was made up mostly with starts against weaker competition, but even this season Suarez struggled against the bad teams.
Whenever he does return off the IL it's hard to imagine he'd slot into the rotation, and there's a good chance he's not even on the team next season. With all of the disappointment from this season, even with the limited sample, Suarez was an absolute disaster.
Grade: F