Griffin Canning must remain in Angels rotation after dominant start vs. Mets
Griffin Canning is proving he belongs in the rotation.
The Los Angeles Angels were going for a rare sweep on Sunday morning in New York as they had taken the first two games against the reeling New York Mets. The Angels were set to call on Griffin Canning to try and lead them to the sweep.
Canning opened the season in the Angels rotation and had pitched well, but was the odd-man out in the rotation following the team's addition of Lucas Giolito and the emergence of Chase Silseth.
The injury to Shohei Ohtani forced the Angels to use Tyler Anderson out of the bullpen which then opened a spot for Canning to get a start against the Mets. It's safe to say he took advantage of that opportunity.
Canning was locked into a pitcher's duel from pitch one against New York's David Peterson. The Mets southpaw held the Angels to one run over seven innings. Canning matched that with one of his best starts of the season.
The Angels right-hander went seven dominant innings, allowing one run on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. The only run New York could muster against Canning came thanks to some questionable Angels defense, and outside of that he was impeccable.
Canning was in line for the win after the Angels scored in the top of the eighth but unfortunately, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez proceeded to blow the game as the Angels fell on Sunday to the Mets in walk-off fashion.
I get that this Mets lineup is beyond depleted and that they're a last place team, but Canning was awfully impressive. He also should've never even been pulled from the rotation to begin with.
The Angels have two options of ways they can go about the Canning situation assuming Chase Silseth is indeed healthy. First, they can choose to keep their six-man rotation in tact even with Shohei Ohtani not pitching anymore. This wouldn't be my ideal scenario, but it's a way to use all six starters the Angels have. This becomes easier to do when rosters expand in September.
Second, the Angels can simply add Canning to the rotation in Tyler Anderson's spot. Anderson has had an abysmal year and doesn't deserve a rotation spot over Canning. This most recent start in New York only adds more proof to that. Regardless of what the Angels do, Canning should be getting a start next weekend in Oakland.