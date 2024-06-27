Here's how the Angels can start building their 2025 starting rotation
There is no doubt that the LA Angels should look to trade veteran starter Tyler Anderson before the deadline. However, there's still plenty of work to be done with the young arms they currently have on the roster, which include Griffin Canning, Reid Detmers, Chase Silseth, and Jose Soriano.
There is something to like with all of these starters as they have shown flashes of success, with Soriano leading the way. In his last seven games, Soriano has pitched 43.2 innings with a 3.30 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. However, he's been sidelined with an abdomen infection, so Angels fans will have to be patient until he comes back.
The most recent to have success is Canning, as he went seven innings and only gave up one earned run against the Oakland A's. Now, while this performance was against one of the worst teams in the league based on record, these types of outings shouldn't be overlooked quickly.
Why the Angels next stretch of games is huge for the starting rotation
When we are looking at the Angels schedule to close out the first half of the season, they are going up against teams that shouldn't be considered real threats. They just swept the Athletics, and then they have the Tigers for four games, the A's for another three, and the Cubs for four.
While the Angels may have to get creative in solving their rotation problems with Patrick Sandoval being out for the remainder of the year, they have some options in guys that are at the Triple-A level. One of these is Detmers again, as he had two solid outings, recently going six innings and only giving up two runs in the first outing and then going seven innings and giving up two in his most recent.
Another could be Davis Daniel, who had a strong month of June outside of one start where he allowed five earned runs. The return of Silseth could also also be an option for them. However, if Angels GM Perry Minasian wants to make a statement and be aggressive with a promotion, as he's done in the past, he could go with Caden Dana.
The Angels will finish the first half with three games against the Rangers and four against the Mariners. If they can capitalize against those opponents after breezing through the lesser competition, they could start putting together their future rotation for the 2025 season.