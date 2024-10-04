Prev 4 of 4 Next Next

From the outside looking in, the 2024 playoffs look incredibly fun. Really wish we could be a part of them someday. The Angels might not have won a playoff game since 2009, but there are former Angels players who are doing their best to do just that with their new ballclubs. They all did not stay in Anaheim for long, and ended up playing relatively well elsewhere. Some of the players were either mid-season or off-season acquisitions via trade who did not pan out well. Some were off-season acquisitions via free agency who did not pan out well. The Angels have a notoriously poor recent history with free agency. So much so that the Angels may well never spend in free agency again. Anyway, let's deep dive into how these former players are doing in the playoffs! Jesse Chavez, Gio Urshela Gio Urshela barely factored into the Braves getting swept against the Padres, going 0/6 in the two games. Chavez pitched appeared in game one, faced the minimum over two innings pitched, striking out one, and allowed five flyouts (three of them quite hard). Urshela was designated for assignment by the Tigers, cleared waivers, then signed with the Braves in time to qualify for the postseason roster. Urshela filled-in admirably for Austin Riley, posting the fourth highest bWAR of his career in only 36 games for Atlanta. His 0.9 bWAR surpassed the 0.8 bWAR he posted with the Angels in 62 games played in 2023. Minasian traded for Urshela in November, 2022 for Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela spurned the Angels this off-season in favor of Detroit. Chavez was traded to the Angels alongside Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for Raisel Iglesias in 2022. Chavez picked back up with Atlanta later that season. The now 41-year-old has pitched remarkably well for the Braves the past three seasons.

Jose Iglesias, José Quintana Iglesias did not provide a massive offensive spark against Milwaukee, going 2/14 with two singles, three Ks, two runs scored, and an RBI. The journeyman infielder was the definition of a "spark plug" for the Mets once he was promoted on the last day of May. Iglesias' calling card is his glove, and his defense and versatility have been stellar in both the playoffs and regular season. Iglesias earned icon status for the Mets in the fifth inning of game one, when he busted down the line on a ground ball to first base, dove head first into the bag, and beat the toss to first in which he collected the game-tying RBI. Quintana complete six innings, did not allow a run, only allowing four hits, and posted a 5:1 K:BB on 94 pitches. Quintana dominated during the stretch-run for the Mets, posting a 0.72 ERA, 23:6 K:BB, and only allowing two runs for the month of September. Quintana and Iglesias are teammates in New York once again, as they were teamed up on the 2021 iteration of the Angels. Quintana was signed to a one year free agent deal, while Iglesias was traded for. Minasian waived the two Joses later in the season, as they were both in the midst of the worst years of their career. Both Joses had career-worst bWARs for the Angels in 2021. Both Iglesias and Quintana will continue playing, as the Mets defeated the Brewers 2-1 in Milwaukee. They will face the Phillies in the NLDS.

Jacob Webb After Brandon Hyde pulled his starter, Zach Eflin, after four innings in a 1-0 game, he deployed Danny Coulombe in the second game of the wild card series against the Royals. After Coulombe retired the first two batters in the 5th, he allowed a single to Vinnie Pasquantino, which prompted Hyde to insert Jacob Webb into the game. Webb subsequently plunked Salvador Pérez and walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. He struck out MJ Melendez on four pitches to strand the three baserunners. Webb's four-seam fastball velocity ranged from 91-93mph (below his yearly average of 93.5mph), and he utilized his sweeper and changeup as well. Webb labored through his 0.2 innings against Kansas City, and unfortunately has an 11.05 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across eight playoff innings. Webb enjoyed a career year across the board in his first full season in Baltimore. Perry Minasian brought in Jacob Webb, given both of their ties to the Atlanta Braves, as a minor league free agent before the 2023 season. Minasian ended up designating the reliever for assignment after an up-and-down 29 games in Anaheim. Webb was picked up on waivers, and immediately turned into a go-to guy for the 101-win Orioles.

Hunter Renfroe Renfroe did not play in the first game against the Orioles in the wild card round, then went 0-3 with a BB and a K in the second before being subbed out for Garrett Hampson in game two. Kansas City swept Baltimore, so Renfroe should continue to see some playing time as long as the Royals hang around. Although Renfroe's 424 plate appearances for Kansas City were his fewest since his rookie year in 2016 (excluding 2020). After signing to a one year, $5.57 million deal with a player option in 2025 for $7.57 million, Renfroe struggled for the Royals. His -7.6 offensive fWAR ranked 16th of 21 Royals, and his -7.5 defensive fWAR ranked 19th. For his career, Renfroe is sporting a suboptimal .177/.282/.323/.604 postseason slash line despite some flashes of greatness for the Rays in 2020 and Red Sox in 2021. Minasian traded for Renfroe in November, 2022 from the Brewers in exchange for Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero, and Adam Seminaris. Renfroe made $11.9 million for the Angels in 2023, the highest contract figure of his career, but he did not bring his typical level of power and well-below average outfield defense (despite a cannon for an arm). Meanwhile, Peguero appeared in the fourth most games for the Brewers in both 2023 and 2024, although he has not pitched for them since mid-September and is not on their playoff roster.