How does the Mookie Betts trade compare to the worst trade in Angels history?
Mookie Betts is one of the best players in baseball. He's a five-tool player who's won an MVP award and could make the Hall of Fame one day. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers in one of the more lopsided trades we've seen in a long time.
The Dodgers got Betts (and other pieces like Brusdar Graterol) in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong. This seemed incredibly light at the time, and it was, because the Red Sox made the Dodgers eat David Price's contract. Even with it seeming light, nobody could've expected this trade to age so poorly.
Verdugo is nothing more than an average outfielder, Wong hasn't done anything at the big league level, and Downs was just DFA'd by the Sox. Betts meanwhile is a Dodger for another ten years and is making less annually than Trevor Story who they signed last offseason and slightly more than Masataka Yoshida, a guy who has never played a big-league game.
With how poorly the Betts trade has gone for Boston, how does it compare to the worst trade in Angels history?
To answer this question, we have to identify what the worst trade in Angels history is. There have been some bad ones, but the Dante Bichette for Dave Parker swap stands out to me as the worst.
Parker was at the end of his career and was 40 years old when the Angels acquired him. He was coming off a year where he was an all-star, won a Silver Slugger, and finished 16th in the MVP balloting so he wasn't completely done, but it was clear that he was aging.
After his all-star season, Parker would slash .232/.279/.358 with 11 home runs and 56 RBI in just 119 games as an Angel. He did not even make it a full season in Anaheim. He was released in early September and picked up by the Blue Jays where he played 13 games before hanging up the spikes.
Parker was a liability for the Angels, something they most definitely did not expect. The team itself wasn't ready either, as their 73-89 record indicated, so trading for an aging player even while he was good the year prior, wasn't the best idea.
In this trade the Halos gave up Dante Bichette. This outfielder hadn't shown anything special as an Angel, but he was coming off a season where he hit 15 homers in 109 games with a 103 OPS+. When he was traded to the Brewers he didn't show much improvement offensively, but then Milwaukee shipped him off to Colorado. That's where he really tore the cover off the ball.
Bichette was a four-time all-star with the Rockies and slashed an incredible .316/.352/.540 with 201 home runs and 826 RBI in seven seasons there. Playing in Colorado definitely helps, but losing out on anything close to this production and landing the remains of Dave Parker stings.
How this compares to the Mookie Betts trade is hard to tell right now. Boston can still get something out of Verdugo and Wong so their side of the deal isn't completely dead, but it's not looking good. Mookie, of course, isn't going anywhere. He's on the path to Cooperstown. That trade is probably worse than this Angels deal, but if Boston gets value out of one of the players they have left it's possible for the Angels move to be considered worse.