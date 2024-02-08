How to watch Angels games on TV in 2024 with & without cable: Full Streaming Guide
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Angels games in 2024.
By Eric Cole
Fans of the Los Angeles Angels are still reeling from the loss of Shohei Ohtani this offseason, and that is perfectly understandable. However, they should not sleep on a team that still has arguably the best baseball player on Earth (when healthy) in Mike Trout. In addition, there is a lot of young talent on both sides of the ball that could surprise in 2024 if things break their way.
Sadly, watching Angels games and sports in general has never been more chaotic than it is right now. The Angels are among the teams that have been impacted by Diamond Sports' ongoing bankruptcy saga, with their future TV home decidedly unclear. However, the latest update has the Angels broadcasts through Bally remaining in place for at least 2024. Here is a rundown of (most) everything LA fans need to know as to how to watch Angels games this season.
How to watch Angels games on cable in 2024
Fortunately for Angels fans, watching games should be fairly straightforward in 2024, with Bally Sports West being the primary source of live game coverage. Bally Sports West is carried by Spectrum, Cox (in Orange County), DirectTV, and AT&T Uverse this year throughout Southern California (as well as in Nevada). Which channel you can find them from these providers does vary, but here is a general rundown of some of the regional channel differences to make things easy.
On top of the local broadcasts, it does seem likely that a few Angels games will end up on national broadcasts as well in 2024. ESPN Sunday Night Baseball's schedule currently doesn't include any Angels games, but they have only released their slate of games through May. Select Angels games could get moved to SNB, especially if LA is playing well. National broadcasts from Fox or TBS are also on the table, but those schedules have yet to be finalized as well.
Channel
Angels Broadcast Area
Bally Sports West
Southern California and Nevada
ESPN
Nationwide (limited games)
Fox
Nationwide (limited games)
TBS
Nationwide (limited games)
How to listen to Angels on the radio in 2024
There are plenty of fans that like to listen to games on the radio because they prefer the Angels radio broadcast team or like to have the game on while they are in the car. Fortunately, the Angels radio broadcast remains at 830 AM for the English broadcast and 1330 AM ESPN Deportes, for those that prefer the Spanish language broadcast. For those that want to listen from an online source, Angels Radio has a readily available app as an option, or you can go to am830.net and listen online there as well.
How to stream Angels games without cable in 2024
Angels fans are fortunate to have some quality options to stream games available to them. Bally Sports West is included with fuboTV or DirecTV Stream, along with the big national channels. Other services like Sling, Youtube TV, and Hulu + Live TV can be options for some national broadcasts, but are less useful for the regional only coverage, as Bally Sports West isn't on those services.
For the out of market Angels fans, the only real option is MLB TV, which is somewhat pricey even if you are only looking to get Angels game coverage.
How to watch the Angels on Fubo TV
Speaking of fuboTV, the service is a great option for those in the Angels' coverage area that also want access to local and regional programming, although it won't include Lakers and Dodgers coverage unfortunately. For those looking to ditch expensive cable packages and still keep the regional coverage you crave, fuboTV is a great cable replacement option. Sign up for a free trial and give it a try.
How to watch the Angels on Apple TV
As of this moment, the Angels aren't scheduled to have any games on Apple TV, but Apple hasn't revealed their Friday Night Baseball plans for 2024 just yet and we should start to see their schedule revealed by early March, if history is any indication. In the event that any Angels games do get added there, you can sign up here and take advantage of their free trial as well.
How to order MLB TV
This is primarily for Angels fans that live outside their market and still want to catch games. Unfortunately, there is no easy legal way to stream Angels games out of market beyond MLB TV, which will cost you $29.99 a month in season. If you are a diehard Angels fan living elsewhere in the US, you can sign up for MLB TV here. Just make sure to check if there are any national broadcasts that could be exclusive once those schedules are more flushed out.