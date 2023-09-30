Intriguing depth arm is proving he's worth holding onto past this offseason
Depth is always crucial.
Due to the monstrous list of injuries and the Los Angeles Angels simply needing arms to finish out the disappointing 2023 season, the team decided to recall Davis Daniel from AAA Salt Lake earlier this month to make his MLB debut.
Daniel was very close to making his debut last season as he was called up at some point but never appeared in a game before being sent down. He missed most of this season on the IL, but pitched well in his seven minor league appearances before the Angels wanted to give him a look.
Daniel began his MLB career with three scoreless innings against the Guardians. He struggled his last time out in Minnesota but pitched really well once again last night, proving he's worth holding onto.
Davis Daniel could give the LA Angels some solid starting pitching depth for next season
Friday's victory against the Athletics was highlighted by the return of two Angels youngsters in Mickey Moniak and Chase Silseth. Moniak hit a two-run homer off a lefty which was awesome to see, and Silseth pitched well in his four innings of work to wrap up an extremely successful year for him.
Both of those players did great, but Daniel was arguably the best of the bunch, tossing five scoreless innings of relief. He allowed just two hits and limited the A's to one walk. Free passes had been an issue for this right-hander as he walked eight batters in 7.1 innings entering tonight, but one walk in five innings is great.
Daniel needed just 61 pitches to get through five and he wound up shutting the game down without another reliever being needed. Sure, it's the A's, but Daniel was in complete command.
The Angels don't have room for Daniel in their 2024 rotation with guys like Chase Silseth and Kenny Rosenberg more deserving as back-end arms, but the Angels are sure to have an opening at some point due to injury and could also have an opening in the bullpen. Daniel is showing that he's a capable MLB pitcher and is one worth holding onto past this offseason.