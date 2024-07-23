It sounds like the Angels may try to fast track yet another first-round draft pick
By Eric Cole
In this era of baseball where there are fewer minor league levels and teams are more aggressive than ever in promoting guys, the Los Angeles Angels still stand out as being uniquely enthusiastic with how quickly they send guys up ladder. Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel are both on the big league roster right now and they had a combined 70 games in the minor leagues between them before making their MLB debuts.
Going into the 2024 draft, the Angels were widely expected to target a player with the eighth overall pick that fit that same mold: a proven college player that could get to the big leagues quickly. With a number of options that fit the bill still on the board, LA ultimately selected Tennessee infielder Christian Moore with their first-round pick.
Now, just days after agreeing to terms with Moore, there are already rumblings surrounding the idea that the slugger could debut with the Angels this year.
Angels poised to try and promote Christian Moore to the big leagues this year
At this point, it is almost comical how the Angels go about things. No one denies that guys like Neto and Schanuel are super talented and were worthy of first-round selections. However, it isn't like the Angels' method of blasting them to the big leagues has been a rousing success. Both hitters have struggled to varying degrees and it's led many to wonder if Anaheim promoted them too quickly.
Now, before Moore has even sniffed an at-bat against professional pitching, there is already talk of getting him to the majors this year? Sure, Moore has really good bat-to-ball skills and possesses real raw power that is enticing, but there are questions about his willingness to chase out of the zone in addition to his lower-body swing mechanics. Testing and remedying these sorts of issues is exactly what the minor leagues are for, and exposing Moore to big league pitchers before he is ready to face them could permanently blunt his development.
Unfortunately, there is little chance the Angels change their minds unless Moore really struggles from the get-go. He played in a tough college conference and it is likely that he will beat up on pitchers in the low minors. If he gets to Double-A or Triple-A and has problems, then maybe the Angels will pump the brakes on him. If he plays well, though, it feels almost set in stone that the Angels will once again try to fill voids on their big league roster sooner than they should.