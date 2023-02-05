Jacob deGrom and 3 more new rivals who will be pains in the AL West
2) Nathan Eovaldi might show LA Angels fans why the club should have signed him
The Angels were reportedly in on Nathan Eovaldi. What their offers were to this talented right-hander are not known, but the Angels did have some level of interest.
Eovaldi ended up signing a deal with the division rival Rangers in a rotation full of upside but also injury-prone hurlers. If those pitchers can stay healthy, the Angels might be the fourth-best team in the division. If not, they're not a threat.
Eovaldi is a pitcher I did not think the Angels should have pursued because of his injury history but that does not mean I'm excited about him going to a division rival. If he's healthy, I believe he's a good pitcher and you just know he's going to pitch well against the team that was rumored to be in on him all offseason long.
The Rangers' pitching staff can be a very annoying one for the Angels to deal with as they have deGrom at the top, Eovaldi right behind him, and former Angel Andrew Heaney, another guy destined to pitch well against his old club, rounding out the staff.