Jacob Webb thriving is the latest example of the Angels getting it wrong
Jacob Webb pitching well on the AL's best team is tough to watch for a spiraling Los Angeles Angels team.
The Los Angeles Angels made what appeared to be a great signing by bringing in Jacob Webb on a minor league deal. Perry Minasian was familiar with Webb from their days in Atlanta, and the right-hander had MLB success in the not-too-distant past.
The Angels took a shot on Webb, and amidst their bullpen struggles, called him up in late May. Webb pitched well and very quickly found his way into Phil Nevin's circle of trust. He had a 1.53 ERA through his first 16 appearances, many of which came in high-leverage spots. Who can forget Webb saving the day in Texas? That's still one of the biggest Angels wins of the year.
The right-hander went on to really struggle in his next 13 appearances which caused the team to DFA him. Webb went on to Baltimore and has had a ton of success there, proving that he was the latest mistake the Angels have made.
Jacob Webb's dominance on AL's best team shows LA Angels got it wrong
Hindsight is absolutely 20/20. I was on board with the Angels parting ways with the right-hander following a prolonged stretch where he was really unusable. In his last 13 appearances with the team, he allowed 11 runs in 14 innings pitched. He allowed 13 hits while walking 12 batters in that span. Four of those hits left the yard. 25 base runners in 14 innings is simply unacceptable.
The Orioles, the team with the best record in the AL and an already formidable bullpen, took a shot on Webb by claiming him off of waivers, and they've gotten the good version. He's made seven appearances with the O's and has seven scoreless innings under his belt. In those innings he's allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out ten. In other words, he's been dominant.
The Angels bullpen isn't their biggest issue, but having this version of Webb over some of their struggling relievers like Jaime Barria would obviously make a difference. Watching Webb dominate on the AL's best team is just the latest example of an Angel struggling in Anaheim and thriving immediately after leaving.