Jared Walsh, Jaime Barria, among six Angels players outrighted in latest roster move
This is just the first move of many.
The Los Angeles Angels enter this offseason with a lot of uncertainty following yet another losing season. Shohei Ohtani could be out the door, and several other free agents could be right behind him.
Among the latest Angels free agents are these six players the club just outrighted on Monday night. Each of the six players the Angels removed from their 40-man roster was under team control at least through the 2024 season if not much longer, but the team appears fine letting them test free agency.
Among the players the Angels outrighted are Jared Walsh, Jaime Barria, Chad Wallach, and Brett Phillips, all of which played or were expected to play big roles on the 2023 Angels.
None of the players the Angels have decided to outright come by that big of a surprise. They were either in arbitration and were set to make more than they should have, or were simply not qualified to even be on the 40-man roster to begin with.
Jared Walsh is probably the most notable move among the six, as he's had the most MLB success. Unfortunately for him, Walsh has dealt with numerous injuries the last couple of years which have contributed to him looking like a shell of himself on the field when he's been healthy enough to play. With Nolan Schanuel here, Walsh lost his spot. Hopefully he can rediscover his swing in another organization.
Jaime Barria is another notable one, as he has spent the last six seasons with the Angels. He had a great year in 2022 in long relief, but after a nice start to his season he really struggled down the stretch. Barria wound up posting a 5.68 ERA in 34 appearances and didn't look like a major leaguer for much of the second half.
Chad Wallach and Brett Phillips both spent time on the Angels this past season as defensive minded backups. Wallach was pressed into action when Logan O'Hoppe went on the IL and exceeded expectations in the first half before struggling mightily down the stretch. Phillips provided energy and defense but never hit much. These players should both receive plenty of interest around the league, including possibly the Angels, but will likely be settling for minor league deals.
Carson Fulmer and Jhonathan Diaz are not really MLB pitchers. They're both fine to keep around as depth, but they shouldn't be relied upon to make any sort of impact in 2024.
The Angels can bring any of these six players back if they choose. There's a good chance they bring a guy like Diaz back on a minor league deal and look to do the same for a guy like Chad Wallach. This is just the beginning of what could be a major roster shake-up for the Angels.