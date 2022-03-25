Jo Adell lets LA Angels know he's locked in for 2022 with jaw-dropping spring homer
Jo Adell heard the noise in the offseason about his future with the LA Angels. He heard people discussing whether he's lived up to the hype or not, and people claiming he had a poor showing in 2021 despite driving in 26 runs in 35 games. He wasn't having it, and took all the frustration out on a poor baseball during a March 22nd spring training game against the Colorado Rockies:
Are we sure that's not Shohei Ohtani in the batter's box? That tape measure shot literally left Diablo Stadium. I'm not going to lie and say I didn't know that Adell had that in him, but it's still hard to ever expect an unreal homer from ANYBODY like that.
Adell literally took the pitcher dead center, over the entire batter's eye, and out of the whole stadium. Nobody is supposed to ever do it. Now, however, we have visual and concrete evidence that Ohtani's not the only one on our team who can mash baseballs this way.
Jo Adell is going to develop nicely this season for the LA Angels.
Jo Adell constantly showecased an elite bat in the LA Angels' farm system. In Triple-A Salt Lake last year, Adell hit .289/.342/.592 (.934 OPS) along with smoking 23 home runs, driving in 69 runs, and scoring 57 of his own in 73 games for the Bees. When he came to the Big Leagues, it was clear that he had been working on his defense too.
The two Big League triples in just 35 games certainly stuck out as well, and Adell is poised for a breakout year. He made so much improvement in his second stint in the Big Leagues.
Sure, he ended up getting injured (like seemingly every Angels player last year) and had to shut it down in mid-September. He's clearly healthy now, however, and this certainly isn't the only firework from Adell this spring. He's hit two jacks in just 15 at-bats along with five RBIs. He has a 1.050 OPS, and is clearly locked in and ready to be the player we've all been expecting ever since he got drafted top 10 in 2017.