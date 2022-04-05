Joe Maddon makes perfect decision on what to do with Reid Detmers in 2022
On Friday, Joe Maddon officially announced that Reid Detmers will be the sixth man in the LA Angels' six-man rotation. He competed with Jaime Barria, who will instead pitch in the bullpen. He's very talented, and has the chance at really developing this year.
Detmers is even more talented, as he is the best LHP prospect for 2022 across all 30 organizations. While he struggled last year when he got called up to start, Barria didn't have the best year either. He recorded a 4.61 ERA and 4.88 FIP. His struggles in the spring as well as Detmers' successes in the spring led to this decision.
Detmers recorded a 3.18 ERA in his two starts, to go along with a 1.059 WHIP while striking out an insane 17.5 batters per nine innings. Barria didn't get the chance to start any games this spring but did throw in two contests, where he recorded a 7.20 ERA and a 3.6 HR/9 rate. Giving up two home runs and seven hits in five innings, Detmers passed him up.
Reid Detmers is primed for a strong rookie year for the LA Angels.
Reid Detmers only threw 20.2 innings last year for the LA Angels, so that won't quality for his rookie year. This year certainly will, and he looks like a different pitcher this spring. Barria has the chance to be strong too, but Detmers is primed for a big-time breakout. The No. 1 prospect in the Halos' system, he's ready for Big League action.
Detmers did skip Triple-A, but he's undoubtedly ready. He has the best curveball among all 2022 left-handed pitching prospects, and was listed by MLB as having the greatest chance of all of them to win Rookie of the Year. Detmers isn't a fireballer, but he's got a great curveball, good fastball command, and we saw him working on his slider last year when he came up. He's the best option for the Angels, and rounds out a rotation that will be the true X-Factor for this Angel team in 2022.