The best Angels player to wear number 41
The last Los Angeles Angels player to wear number 41 is Junior Guerra, a pitcher who struggled in his lone season with the club. Dean Chance wore it in his first season in the majors but is more known for his time wearing another number.
34 different players have worn number 41 in Angels history, but there's one clearcut best player.
John Lackey is the best player to wear number 41 in Angels history
John Lackey spent the first eight of his 15 seasons with the Angels. He was first called up in the 2002 season and fit in nicely, posting a 3.66 ERA in 18 starts. He finished fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting.
He made a start in the ALCS against the Twins and gave the Halos seven scoreless innings in the Game 4 victory. He allowed just three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out seven. Not a bad first postseason start.
Lackey then appeared in three World Series games (two starts) and was the starting pitcher in Game 7. He gave the Halos five innings of one-run ball and got the win in the clincher.
Lackey's best season came in 2007 when he went 19-9 with a 3.07 ERA in 33 starts and 224 innings pitched. He led the league in ERA and with a 150 ERA+ as well. He was an all-star for the first (and only) time, finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting, and 17th in the AL MVP race.
Lackey is sixth in bWAR for pitchers in Angels history, fifth in wins, sixth in innings pitched, sixth in strikeouts, fifth in starts, and eighth in ERA+. He has an argument to be one of the five greatest pitchers in Angels history and is certainly a pitcher Angels fans will never forget.