Ken Rosenthal exposes exciting LA Angels' end of offseason plans
Ken Rosenthal recently reported some insight on where the LA Angels' heads have been at recently, and exposed an uncomfortable truth of the past while also highlighting an exciting look into the future:
There's a lot to unpack here. First, to start with the bad, I have no idea why the Angels were even thinking about Luke Voit, J.D. Davis, and Trey Mancini. Not one of them is a good fit for the Angels, as Voit is a first baseman, David is a third baseman, left fielder, and first baseman, and Mancini is an outfielder and first baseman.
All three are fine hitters, but if the Angels wanted to sign a right-handed hitter, they should have been looking at the stud right-handed hitting shortstops that were available (Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Javier Baez). That's the position they needed. Or maybe sign right-handed hitting second basemen (Marcus Semien, Chris Taylor) and then move David Fletcher to shortstop if interested in keeping the new signing at second.
Thankfully, however, the LA Angels are now done looking at right-handed hitters.
Ken Rosenthal reported that the LA Angels are now interested in reserving their leftover money on starting pitching. This is certainly the way to go, as there are no good shortstops available in free agency, and no word on the Angels making progress on trade discussions surrounding the position.
Therefore, the only position the Angels need that they can acquire at some point here at the end of the offseason is starting pitching. And, while there aren't any good starters left on the free agent market, there still is one of their top trade targets in Frankie Montas potentially available. The A's are also trying to sell Sean Manaea.
The bullpen truly is already set now, and the focus of the Angels' front office right now is rightfully in starting pitching. If the Angels want to win this division, they'll need bounce-back seasons from Michael Lorenzen and Jaime Barria. They don't need to ask for those bounce backs, however, if they trade for the starters they most desperately need.