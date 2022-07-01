Key LA Angels reliever suffers wildly unfortunate injury in brawl with Mariners
Not hearing of any injuries from Sunday's brawl between the LA Angels and Seattle Mariners has proven to be too good to be true, as Archie Bradley is believed by the Angels to have broken his right elbow while jumping over the dugout rail to enter the fight.
It was then revealed by The Athletic's Sam Blum that he's expected to be out a couple of months. Anyone who saw the very start of the fight from specifically the Angels side likely noticed Bradley fall when he was jumping over the rail and onto the field for the fight. Here's the specific video of Bradley falling over if anyone missed it:
Injuries don't really get much more fluky than this. While all injuries are rather fluky, this one in particular didn't even happen during the game being played OR it didn't even happen in the actual fight. It happened while Bradley was moving over to the fight.
Archie Bradley had been pitching much better as of late for the LA Angels.
Archie Bradley started the season for the LA Angels by recording a 6.57 ERA in his first 13 games. That number was a little misleading as his FIP was 3.45, but he still was allowing a .277 batting average and only nine strikeouts in 12.1 IP.
In his last eight games, however, he boasts a 1.42 ERA and is giving up just a .167 batting average. He's struck out six in 6.1 IP during that game. His FIP's now down to 3.34.
While his ERA is still 4.82, there was a bit of bad luck involved, as his xERA is 3.53. He was well on his way to being back to the Bradley he has been through his career. More bad luck was clearly on its way, though.
Unfortunately, the Halos will now have to wait to see that version of Bradley return. This is not Bradley's first time missing games this year due to injury, as he truly has suffered some of the worst of the curse that seems to have been placed on this Angels team.
This is where the Halos will need strong outings from Oliver Ortega, Jose Quijada, and other up-and-coming relievers who are looking to step up. Either that, or they will also need resurgences from their top-end guys like Raisel Iglesias, Aaron Loup, and Ryan Tepera.