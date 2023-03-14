2 AL West teams the Angels should fear, 1 team that is a fraud
The Seattle Mariners are young and improving
The Seattle Mariners have won 90 games in back-to-back seasons, and finally snapped their 20+ year-long playoff drought. Seattle defeated the Blue Jays in the Wild Card round before losing to the Astros in the ALDS. Despite not getting as far as they might've hoped, the Mariners had a lot to be proud of.
Instead of being satisfied with breaking the drought, the Mariners ended up improving this offseason. They traded for Teoscar Hernandez to be the big bat they desperately needed. They also added a very steady second baseman in Kolten Wong to take over at that position.
Seattle now has a lineup full of power to hit behind Julio Rodriguez, and that's pretty scary. This is to go along with what's without a doubt one of the best rotations in baseball.
Luis Castillo is a legitimate ace. Robbie Ray won the Cy Young in 2021. Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are both young pitchers coming off of excellent seasons with sky-high potential. Even Marco Gonzales is a really solid number five with Chris Flexen as a swingman.
The Mariners roster is not one to be messed with. The Angels are lucky Mike Trout is the owner of T-Mobile Park.