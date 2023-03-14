2 AL West teams the Angels should fear, 1 team that is a fraud
The Texas Rangers improved, but are not quite there yet
The Texas Rangers made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason signing Jacob deGrom to a five-year deal. deGrom when healthy is the best pitcher in baseball. The problem is, he hasn't been healthy at all in the last two seasons, making only 26 starts in that span.
If deGrom is healthy, the Rangers finally add the ace they have been searching for. The deal has a ton of risk but the potential for very high reward as well.
deGrom joins a Rangers rotation that has been completely overhauled over the last two seasons. Last offseason they brought in Martin Perez and Jon Gray. This past offseason they signed deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Andrew Heaney. Texas even traded for Jake Odorizzi.
These are all big names, but the injury concerns are very real. deGrom's are well established. Eovaldi has made 30+ starts twice in his 11 seasons. Andrew Heaney has done it once in his nine seasons and was limited to 14 starts last season. deGrom, Eovaldi, and Odorizzi have all dealt with injuries this spring.
The rotation can be good, but it'll take a lot of luck.
Now onto the lineup. There's not much to complain about when it comes to their top four. Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Nathaniel Lowe are all very good players who can really hit. After them, there're some questions.
Jonah Heim I like defensively, but isn't anything special at the plate. Josh Jung can be good, hasn't done it yet. The rest of the lineup is weak.
Same can be said about the bullpen. The Angels stole arguably their best reliever last season in Matt Moore. Jose Leclerc is good, who else is going to pitch late in games? Will Smith? Brock Burke? Joe Barlow?
I think too much has to go right for this team to be on the level of teams like Houston, Seattle, and even the Angels.