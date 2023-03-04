Angels roster projections 2.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Starting lineup (8 +Ohtani)
Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Hunter Renfroe, Jared Walsh, Brandon Drury, Logan O'Hoppe, David Fletcher
Same lineup, why not. The Angels have swung the bat really well in the spring, and this is still how I think they should line up.
The only spots up for debate are catcher and shortstop. Max Stassi hasn't played a game yet, but we know he'll be on the roster in some shape or form, either starting a majority of the games or serving as the backup catcher.
The other catcher spot is between Matt Thaiss and Logan O'Hoppe. Both catchers have one hit in six at-bats, but the result of their hits shows who has the better potential. Thaiss singled, O'Hoppe hit a booming opposite field home run. Oh, and let's not forget this throw either. Things won't be perfect with O'Hoppe who's far from complete, but he's better than Thaiss.
Shortstop can be played by a slew of Angels players, none of them would be the most ideal option in the world. I lean Fletcher because of his glove. I'd understand Rengifo, I'd understand Urshela, but with how important defense is at the position, I lean Fletch. All three will see time anyway.