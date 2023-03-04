Angels roster projections 2.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Bench (4)
Max Stassi, Gio Urshela, Luis Rengifo, Brett Phillips
The bench remains the same as well. Stassi is going to play a decent amount regardless, one I lean O'Hoppe over Thaiss so we don't have to see Stassi get a starters load.
Urshela is good enough to start, but is a third baseman. The Angels have a third baseman. When that third baseman gets hurt, Urshela will play there every day. Until that happens, he'll play all over the infield. He should play four or five times a week, just won't have a designated starting role on Opening Day.
Rengifo is in a similar boat as Urshela. I hope the Angels use him against southpaws because of how lethal he was against them last season, but will see time all over the place. We even saw him play right field in a Spring Training game. The Angels have a ton of depth.
Brett Philips hasn't done much of anything offensively in the spring which is disappointing, but expected. He is practically a lock to make the Opening Day roster because the Angels gave him an MLB contract.
Phillips hopefully won't be asked to hit too much, but should provide a spark in the clubhouse, on the bases, and in the field. He's better in his role than someone like Adell or Moniak who should be playing every day in the minors. If an outfielder gets hurt, the Angels will call up one of those guys to play every day.