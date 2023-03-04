Angels roster projections 2.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Bullpen (8)
Carlos Estevez, Jimmy Herget, Matt Moore, Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, Jaime Barria, Jose Quijada, Andrew Wantz
The addition to the Angels bullpen that they really needed was Matt Moore. Moore is coming off of a dominant season with Texas. While repeating that season feels unlikely, he's certainly an upgrade over Zack Weiss who was in my first projection.
Estevez and Herget will join Moore as late-game high-leverage arms Phil Nevin can turn to. If the Angels do name a closer it'll likely be Estevez, but all three will pitch big innings and will be key pieces to the Angels success in 2023.
Loup and Tepera are obviously locks to make the team as they're established veterans making a lot of money. Hopefully both can pitch a bit better than they did last season.
Jose Quijada had a nice year in 2022 and is the third lefty in this bullpen. He has the good fastball, with him it's about finding a second pitch that works and limiting walks.
Andrew Wantz is the only guy in this bullpen who doesn't feel like a lock, but should make the team. He was really solid for the Halos last season.
This bullpen with Moore in it looks so much better than it did in the first projections. Hopefully Estevez and Barria will pitch better than they have this spring.