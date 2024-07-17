LA Angels 2024 Draft Picks Signing Tracker: Bonuses, Deadline
By Eric Cole
The Los Angeles Angels entered the 2024 MLB Draft with familiar expectations. Most draft experts expected the Angels to continue to target players that would have a quick path to the big leagues since that seems to be something the organization values more than others. Whether or not that plan is an objectively good idea, especially with their lack of depth in the minors, is an open question.
With the 2024 draft officially in the books, it appears as though the Angels largely met those expectations. While their first-round pick, Christian Moore, was a little bit of a surprise, he was still considered one of the best college bats in the draft and should ascend through the minor leagues quickly. The Angels also mostly stayed with college players — they only took one high school player through the first 10 rounds. Now, the question becomes whether or not LA will be able to sign everybody.
Which Los Angeles Angels 2024 draft picks have signed and for how much?
MLB uses a draft bonus pool system that is derived from pre-assigned values to each pick in rounds 1-10. The short-hand version is that you take the slot values for every pick in in rounds 1-10 and the total you get is a team's bonus pool. The Angels had a compensatory pick in this year's draft for losing Shohei Ohtani, and that extra pick gave LA a middle-of-the-road $12,990,400 draft bonus pool this year.
How the Angels will spend that bonus pool among their picks this year is a little tougher to suss out because they can allocate that money however they want among their rounds 1-10 picks, as well as for bonuses in excess of $150,000 given to day three picks. LA can go up to 5% over their bonus pool without much in the way of penalties.
The Angels have until August 1, 2024 to sign their draft picks, so here is a look at who they drafted in 2024, whether or not they have signed, and for how much.
Name
Round
Position
Signed?
Christian Moore
1
2B - College
No
Chris Cortez
2
RHP - College
No
Ryan Johnson
2C
RHP - College
No
Ryan Prager
3
LHP - College
No
Austin Gordon
4
RHP - College
No
Dylan Jordan
5
RHP - High School
No
Peyton Olejnik
6
RHP - College
No
Bridger Holmes
7
RHP - College
No
Randy Flores
8
SS - College
No
Derek Clark
9
LHP - College
No
Ryan Nicholson
10
1B - College
No
Trey Gregory-Alford
11
RHP - High School
No
Fran Oschell III
12
RHP - College
No
Fulton Lockhart
13
RHP - College
No
Najer Victor
14
RHP - College
No
Bailin Caraballo
15
OF - High School
No
Will Gervase
16
LHP - College
No
Lucas Ramirez
17
OF - High School
No
David Mershon
18
SS - College
No
Connor Gatwood
19
RHP - College
No
Zachary Redner
20
SS - High School
No