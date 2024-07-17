Halo Hangout
LA Angels 2024 Draft Picks Signing Tracker: Bonuses, Deadline

The Angels' 2024 MLB Draft class is set.

By Eric Cole

The Los Angeles Angels entered the 2024 MLB Draft with familiar expectations. Most draft experts expected the Angels to continue to target players that would have a quick path to the big leagues since that seems to be something the organization values more than others. Whether or not that plan is an objectively good idea, especially with their lack of depth in the minors, is an open question.

With the 2024 draft officially in the books, it appears as though the Angels largely met those expectations. While their first-round pick, Christian Moore, was a little bit of a surprise, he was still considered one of the best college bats in the draft and should ascend through the minor leagues quickly. The Angels also mostly stayed with college players — they only took one high school player through the first 10 rounds. Now, the question becomes whether or not LA will be able to sign everybody.

Which Los Angeles Angels 2024 draft picks have signed and for how much?

MLB uses a draft bonus pool system that is derived from pre-assigned values to each pick in rounds 1-10. The short-hand version is that you take the slot values for every pick in in rounds 1-10 and the total you get is a team's bonus pool. The Angels had a compensatory pick in this year's draft for losing Shohei Ohtani, and that extra pick gave LA a middle-of-the-road $12,990,400 draft bonus pool this year.

How the Angels will spend that bonus pool among their picks this year is a little tougher to suss out because they can allocate that money however they want among their rounds 1-10 picks, as well as for bonuses in excess of $150,000 given to day three picks. LA can go up to 5% over their bonus pool without much in the way of penalties.

The Angels have until August 1, 2024 to sign their draft picks, so here is a look at who they drafted in 2024, whether or not they have signed, and for how much.

Name

Round

Position

Signed?

Christian Moore

1

2B - College

No

Chris Cortez

2

RHP - College

No

Ryan Johnson

2C

RHP - College

No

Ryan Prager

3

LHP - College

No

Austin Gordon

4

RHP - College

No

Dylan Jordan

5

RHP - High School

No

Peyton Olejnik

6

RHP - College

No

Bridger Holmes

7

RHP - College

No

Randy Flores

8

SS - College

No

Derek Clark

9

LHP - College

No

Ryan Nicholson

10

1B - College

No

Trey Gregory-Alford

11

RHP - High School

No

Fran Oschell III

12

RHP - College

No

Fulton Lockhart

13

RHP - College

No

Najer Victor

14

RHP - College

No

Bailin Caraballo

15

OF - High School

No

Will Gervase

16

LHP - College

No

Lucas Ramirez

17

OF - High School

No

David Mershon

18

SS - College

No

Connor Gatwood

19

RHP - College

No

Zachary Redner

20

SS - High School

No

