LA Angels 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: Angels add starter before season
Here is a first look at projecting the Angels' 2024 Opening Day roster.
By Eric Cole
Now that spring training is underway, it is becoming easier for Los Angeles Angels fans to move past the crushing loss of Shohei Ohtani and a supremely disappointing 2023 season. Whether fans like it or not, it is time to look forward to the 2024 season and what it could hold.
With the dawn of the 2024 season comes a lot of changes. Not only is Ohtani gone, but the Angels have a new manager in Ron Washington, as well as new additions to the roster including Robert Stephenson and Aaron Hicks, Between those new faces and some of the youth coming up from the minor leagues, this is going to be a very different Angels team this coming season.
With that in mind, here is our first pass at predicting what the Angels' 2024 Opening Day roster will look like.
Angels Opening Day Projected Starting Rotation
- Patrick Sandoval
- Tyler Anderson
- Reid Detmers
- Michael Lorenzen
- Chase Silseth
It is tempting to think bigger with Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery still out there on the free agent market, but Arte Moreno's comments about decreasing payroll and his general reluctance to commit big money to pitchers just makes that too farfetched a possibility. Michael Lorenzen gets the nod as a late free agent addition that feels affordable, feasible, and available.
Sandoval, Anderson, and Detmers are pretty easy picks here, but the Angels will need more from all of them than they got in 2023 if LA is going to have any hope of competing this coming season. The fifth can and should be flexible, with the edge going to Chase Silseth for now. Silseth had a really nice rookie season playing a flex role and deserves a shot at starting, whereas Griffin Canning did manage to stay healthy last year, but could really benefit from a move to the bullpen to be able to manage his workload to keep him healthy and allow his stuff to play up.