LA Angels 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: Angels add starter before season
Here is a first look at projecting the Angels' 2024 Opening Day roster.
By Eric Cole
Angels Opening Day Projected Bullpen
- Carlos Estevez
- Robert Stephenson
- Jose Suarez
- Ben Joyce
- Jose Soriano
- Matt Moore
- Jose Cisnero
- Griffin Canning
This bullpen projection is notably light on lefties, so perhaps someone like Adam Kolarek could sneak in here, but this is a pretty high ceiling group overall. At least Canning and Suarez would both be capable of throwing multiple innings or giving a spot start here and there, which would be very useful, especially early in the season.
Estevez will get the ninth to start the season, but adding Robert Stephenson should mean that the Angels have to be willing to keep Estevez on a short leash in the role. Don't sleep on Ben Joyce snagging a bullpen spot. He may have the command of an angry toddler at times, but he also throws absolute gas that threatens the gastrointestinal stability of opposing hitters. If he can get that under control a bit more, he could become a high leverage reliever in a hurry. Once Sam Bachman returns from injury, expect him to slot in as well.
Angels Opening Day Projected Infield
- Logan O'Hoppe, Matt Thaiss - C
- Nolan Schanuel - 1B
- Luis Rengifo - 2B
- Zach Neto - SS
- Brandon Drury - 3B
- Anthony Rendon - DH
Nothing too surprising here, but that is mostly because the Angels don't have a lot of infield options that are ready for the bright lights. This is a young group overall, but one that has a lot of potential, especially if Rengifo bounces back from injury and plays like he did before he got hurt last year.
Of course, the biggest change is that Brandon Drury is slotted in at third base, while Rendon gets pushed to the DH spot. The most likely outcome is that Drury and Rengifo move around the dirt a bit, with Rendon getting a bit of time at third. However, Rendon's body can barely withstand a stiff breeze, and keeping him out of the field primarily could at least give some hope that he can produce at the plate for more than a month this season.